Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Allot Communications updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of ALLT opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42. Allot Communications has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $21.04.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Allot Communications to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lowered Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Allot Communications to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.
About Allot Communications
Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.
