Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Allot Communications updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ALLT opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42. Allot Communications has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $21.04.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Allot Communications to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lowered Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Allot Communications to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Allot Communications Ltd ( NASDAQ:ALLT Get Rating ) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Allot Communications worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About Allot Communications (Get Rating)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.