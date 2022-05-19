Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Posts Earnings Results

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Allot Communications updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ALLT stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $5.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,093. Allot Communications has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Allot Communications to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allot Communications Ltd ( NASDAQ:ALLT Get Rating ) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Allot Communications worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allot Communications (Get Rating)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.