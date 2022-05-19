Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) PT Raised to €38.00

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €37.50 ($39.06) to €38.00 ($39.58) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alstom from €50.00 ($52.08) to €46.00 ($47.92) in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alstom from €47.00 ($48.96) to €44.00 ($45.83) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alstom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.30.

OTCMKTS:ALSMY opened at $2.42 on Monday. Alstom has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

