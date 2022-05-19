Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) to announce $1.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30,000.00 to $5.00 million. Altimmune reported sales of $140,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,142.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year sales of $6.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $110,000.00 to $20.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Altimmune.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 43.28% and a negative net margin of 2,819.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALT shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.82. 778,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.45. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average is $7.64.

In related news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 2,032.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Altimmune by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altimmune (Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altimmune (ALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.