Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) PT Lowered to $27.00

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim to $27.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altimmune presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.03.

Altimmune stock opened at $4.84 on Monday. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,819.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altimmune news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Altimmune by 2,032.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Altimmune by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

