Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Gap Down to $1.47

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.47, but opened at $1.37. Amarin shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 25,773 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amarin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $580.93 million, a PE ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 2.08.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Amarin had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 24,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750,000 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 564.8% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,407,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,315,000 after acquiring an additional 41,332 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 0.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,789,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,758,000 after acquiring an additional 42,012 shares during the period. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 65.4% during the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 4,133,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,000 shares during the period. 35.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

