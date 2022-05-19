Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Trading Down 1.4%

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 791,781 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 380% from the average daily volume of 165,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ambow Education stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Ambow Education at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ambow Education

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides a range of educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, K-12 Schools and CP&CE Programs.

