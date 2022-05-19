Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Trading Down 1.4%

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 791,781 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 380% from the average daily volume of 165,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ambow Education stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Ambow Education at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
About Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambow Education (AMBO)
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- Can Nvidia Bounce Back
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ambow Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambow Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.