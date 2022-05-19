Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.57.

Ameren stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.48. 1,384,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.74. Ameren has a twelve month low of $79.35 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.51%.

In other Ameren news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 8,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $697,532.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $134,269.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after purchasing an additional 681,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,597,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,575,000 after purchasing an additional 152,598 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,041,000 after purchasing an additional 148,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,150,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

