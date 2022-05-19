American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Purchases 10,000 Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.70 per share, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,086,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,232,441.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AAT opened at $32.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.50.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 210.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 97.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAT. Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Assets Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

