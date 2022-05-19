American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at UBS Group

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AEO. Barclays cut American Eagle Outfitters from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.31.

Shares of AEO opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.66. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.37.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.47%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $246,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $449,244.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,343 shares in the company, valued at $960,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

