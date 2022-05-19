American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Lessened by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,078 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 2.3% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in American Express by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in American Express by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in American Express by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.26.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.00. 2,744,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,057,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $115.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.42. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $149.88 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

