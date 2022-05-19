American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Shares Gap Down to $142.49

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $142.49, but opened at $132.67. American Financial Group shares last traded at $134.48, with a volume of 241 shares trading hands.

AFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.14.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $8.56 dividend. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 78.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter worth $273,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 147.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 18,815 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter worth $689,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

