American Money Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

American Money Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.7% of American Money Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after purchasing an additional 58,424 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter.

VTI traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $195.73. 225,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,101,535. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.90 and a 200-day moving average of $226.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $192.12 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

