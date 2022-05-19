American Money Management LLC Grows Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

American Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,631 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $914,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,448,000 after buying an additional 521,125 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 3,322.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 44,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 43,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEN traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.75. 95,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,694,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.64. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $70.67 and a 52-week high of $117.54.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 11.75%.

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Lennar from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

