American Money Management LLC Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

American Money Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,049,000 after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $1,413,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 395.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 234,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,231,000 after purchasing an additional 58,697 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PM traded down $6.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.06. 452,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,295,944. The company has a market cap of $155.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.56 and its 200-day moving average is $97.89.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

