American Money Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

American Money Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 21,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,254,000. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,073,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $358.16. 335,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,710,650. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $396.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $354.02 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

