American Money Management LLC Has $2.84 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

American Money Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.74. 42,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.59 and a 1-year high of $197.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.