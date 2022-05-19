American Money Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

American Money Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period.

VOE stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.05. 11,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,451. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.19 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

