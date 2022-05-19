American Money Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

American Money Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for approximately 1.5% of American Money Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $418,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 413,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,402,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,495,000 after purchasing an additional 195,657 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.16. 95,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,113. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.23 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.27%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.14.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

