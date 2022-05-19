American Money Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

American Money Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $54.06. 1,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,455. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.03. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $76.39.

