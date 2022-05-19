American Money Management LLC Sells 36 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

American Money Management LLC decreased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land makes up 1.4% of American Money Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atom Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.5% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

In other news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total value of $1,261,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 106 shares of company stock valued at $142,966. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

TPL stock traded up $6.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,360.47. The company had a trading volume of 775 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,801. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $946.29 and a 1 year high of $1,647.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,386.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,260.99.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.97 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $147.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 58.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $23.00 dividend. This represents a $92.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 29.25%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,629.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Texas Pacific Land Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.