American Money Management LLC Sells 6,414 Shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

American Money Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,414 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 93,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 162,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 75,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,592,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,306,000 after acquiring an additional 70,440 shares during the period.

Get iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of IBDP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.88. 7,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,884. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.50. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $26.49.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.