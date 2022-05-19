American Money Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

American Money Management LLC lowered its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,769,943,000 after acquiring an additional 450,710 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,979,000 after buying an additional 125,635 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,177,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 195.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,038,000 after buying an additional 45,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,458,000 after acquiring an additional 38,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $352.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.67.

In other Essex Property Trust news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust stock traded down $5.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $282.16. 15,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,356. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.42. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $283.42 and a 1 year high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 145.70%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

