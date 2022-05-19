American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Down 15.2% in April

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the April 15th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $2.37 on Thursday. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $3.58.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.45% of American Shared Hospital Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.