American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Down 15.2% in April

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the April 15th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $2.37 on Thursday. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $3.58.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter.
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile
American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
