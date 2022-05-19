American Well’s (AMWL) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $7.00.

AMWL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Well from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Well has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.93.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. American Well has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.85.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). American Well had a negative net margin of 79.91% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Well will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Well news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 40,720 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $145,777.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,509,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 7,643 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $30,113.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,231 in the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in American Well by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,384,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,240 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $20,814,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in American Well by 1,018.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,963,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,200 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $13,176,000. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its holdings in American Well by 69.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 3,811,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,100 shares during the last quarter. 43.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

