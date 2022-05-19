Americold Realty Trust (COLD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on July 15th

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Americold Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Americold Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 1,466.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Americold Realty Trust to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.6%.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:COLD opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -211.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.34. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.02.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.89 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COLD. Bank of America lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.