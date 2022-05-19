Ames National Co. (ATLO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on August 15th

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th.

Ames National has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

ATLO opened at $22.96 on Thursday. Ames National has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $208.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ames National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 27.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 14,660 shares during the period. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

