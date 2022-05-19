Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.41–$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $229.00 million-$235.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $231.73 million.Amplitude also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.12–$0.11 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,540. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.64. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $87.98.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. The business’s revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AMPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amplitude from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.75.

In other news, Director Patrick W. Grady bought 186,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.51 per share, with a total value of $3,819,310.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 552,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $11,216,399.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,563,748 shares of company stock valued at $49,947,941 over the last three months. 63.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Amplitude during the first quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 658.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the first quarter worth $104,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

