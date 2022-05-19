Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.32-$2.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95 billion-$3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.Analog Devices also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.32-2.52 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADI. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.52.

ADI traded up $2.13 on Thursday, reaching $162.05. 95,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,448,157. Analog Devices has a one year low of $143.81 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.79.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $782,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,315,422. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 13.8% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

