Analysts Anticipate Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) will report $1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the lowest is $1.43. Automatic Data Processing reported earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year earnings of $6.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Automatic Data Processing.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share.

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.43.

ADP stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $206.93. The company had a trading volume of 61,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,339. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $187.29 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $86.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.