Analysts Anticipate Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Million

Analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEGet Rating) to post $1.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $290,000.00 to $2.00 million. Cue Biopharma reported sales of $2.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 58%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $11.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $14.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.00 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $12.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 319.09% and a negative return on equity of 68.89%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cue Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cue Biopharma from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cue Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.96.

In other news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher acquired 735,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $3,498,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUE. Prosight Management LP lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,510,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 681,240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 360.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,606,000 after purchasing an additional 664,731 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 873,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 513,908 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 396.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 414,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,662,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 355,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.38. 213,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,958. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.22. Cue Biopharma has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $18.42.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

