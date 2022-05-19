Analysts Anticipate Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $657.56 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) will report $657.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Envista’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $649.22 million and the highest is $664.30 million. Envista reported sales of $740.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Envista.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.30 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NVST traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,091. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $52.03.

In other Envista news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 10,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $544,393.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 5,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $238,378.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,773 shares of company stock valued at $7,564,998 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Envista by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,319,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,746 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth $93,850,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Envista by 299.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,215,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,384 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Envista by 191.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,823,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Envista by 46.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,286 shares during the last quarter.

About Envista (Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envista (NVST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.