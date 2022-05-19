Analysts Anticipate R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.16. R1 RCM reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.18 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.37) EPS.

RCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in R1 RCM by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,331 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in R1 RCM by 10.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,395 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC increased its stake in R1 RCM by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,319,322 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $51,048,000 after purchasing an additional 857,490 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in R1 RCM by 7.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,530 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24,732 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in R1 RCM by 2.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 412,189 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

RCM stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,921. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.48, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.50.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

