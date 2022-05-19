Analysts Expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) to Announce $1.58 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) to report $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. Antero Resources posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,028.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $7.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $8.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AR shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 target price on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.81.

AR traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.17. 8,979,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,661,326. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.93. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $39.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $34,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,747,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,028,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $254,599.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,037,352 shares of company stock worth $35,954,600. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

