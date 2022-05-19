Analysts Expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Billion

Brokerages predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECNGet Rating) will announce sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.31 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply reported sales of $1.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year sales of $8.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $8.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $8.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Beacon Roofing Supply.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BECN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.22.

In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 102,219 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,255.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,755,648 shares in the company, valued at $866,156,537.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $61.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,134. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.32. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $64.90.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

