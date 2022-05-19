Analysts Expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Brokerages expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cutera’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.17. Cutera reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.75). Cutera had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CUTR shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cutera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

CUTR opened at $52.02 on Friday. Cutera has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.36 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, CEO David H. Mowry bought 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,919.52. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 131,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,604,763.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Mowry bought 2,453 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,106.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cutera by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,375 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 592.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cutera by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

