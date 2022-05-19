Analysts Expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.41. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.54% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.81.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $32.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.18%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,360,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,592,000 after acquiring an additional 788,670 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,118,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,288,000 after acquiring an additional 92,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,323,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,156,000 after acquiring an additional 870,780 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,822,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

