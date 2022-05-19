Analysts Expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to Post $0.38 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Kimco Realty posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kimco Realty.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

In related news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,190,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 117.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 230.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.03. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $26.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.78%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

