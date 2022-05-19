Analysts Expect StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for StepStone Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. StepStone Group reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that StepStone Group will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for StepStone Group.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:STEP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.45. 3,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average of $35.96. StepStone Group has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $55.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in StepStone Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in StepStone Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in StepStone Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in StepStone Group by 53.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in StepStone Group in the first quarter worth $106,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

