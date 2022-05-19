Analysts Expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to Post $0.64 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.57. US Foods posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. US Foods had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on USFD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. CL King increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.73.

NYSE USFD opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. US Foods has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $40.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48.

In other US Foods news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $207,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Court D. Carruthers purchased 14,040 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $499,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of US Foods by 27.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 34,125 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of US Foods by 4.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of US Foods by 10.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

