Analysts Set A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Price Target at $85.50

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

AMRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:AMRK traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.72. 1,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,561. The stock has a market cap of $744.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of -0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.66. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $42.20 and a 52-week high of $89.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A-Mark Precious Metals’s stock is going to split on Tuesday, June 7th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, June 7th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 7th.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.10. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $36,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 7,183 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $527,950.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,497 in the last ninety days. 25.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,975,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 157.9% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 189,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,664,000 after acquiring an additional 116,092 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,138,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,224,000 after purchasing an additional 88,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,357,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About A-Mark Precious Metals (Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

