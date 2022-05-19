Analysts Set Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Target Price at $84.38

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.38.

ELS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,134.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELS traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.57. 22,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,286. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $360.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.59 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.89%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

