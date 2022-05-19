Analysts Set Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Target Price at $1,716.67

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,716.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OCDGF shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,990 ($24.53) to GBX 1,800 ($22.19) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HSBC upgraded Ocado Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.57) to GBX 1,650 ($20.34) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Ocado Group stock opened at $9.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.35. Ocado Group has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $28.88.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

