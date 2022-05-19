Analysts Set Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Target Price at C$34.44

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$34.44.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QBR.B shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

TSE QBR.B traded down C$0.13 on Friday, reaching C$27.99. 84,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,829. Quebecor has a 12 month low of C$26.03 and a 12 month high of C$33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.54. The stock has a market cap of C$6.66 billion and a PE ratio of 12.30.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

