Analysts Set Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Target Price at $31.54

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.54.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Bradley E. Singer purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.20 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $158,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,927,331.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $1,761,655. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Redfin by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,848,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Redfin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,388,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,155,000 after acquiring an additional 282,111 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Redfin by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Redfin by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,472,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Redfin by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,624,000 after acquiring an additional 481,277 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDFN stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.87. The company had a trading volume of 145,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,507. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.99. Redfin has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $65.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.15.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.97 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 50.39% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Redfin will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

