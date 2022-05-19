Analysts Set Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Target Price at $31.54

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.54.
RDFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.
In related news, Director Bradley E. Singer purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.20 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $158,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,927,331.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $1,761,655. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
RDFN stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.87. The company had a trading volume of 145,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,507. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.99. Redfin has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $65.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.15.
Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.97 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 50.39% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Redfin will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.
