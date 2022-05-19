Analysts Set Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) PT at $4.52

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.52.

TEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.38) to €4.00 ($4.17) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.00) to €5.20 ($5.42) in a research note on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.30 ($4.48) to €4.10 ($4.27) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Telefónica alerts:

NYSE TEF opened at $4.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.61.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telefónica will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 350.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 722.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Telefónica in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

About Telefónica (Get Rating)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.