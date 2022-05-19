Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:AOMR)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Angel Oak Mortgage stock opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Angel Oak Mortgage has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $19.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $22.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.52 million. Angel Oak Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 14.85% and a negative net margin of 41.11%. Analysts forecast that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Morgan acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $65,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,211 shares in the company, valued at $134,660.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director W D. Minami acquired 3,700 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $60,236.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOMR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 32.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 23.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

AOMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

