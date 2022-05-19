Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ANGEL OAK MTGE is a vertically integrated asset manager delivering mortgage and consumer credit solutions. Through its integrated credit and investment platform, companies provide unique solutions across asset management and lending. ANGEL OAK MTGE is based in DUBLIN. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Angel Oak Mortgage presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage stock opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.51.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.51. Angel Oak Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 14.85% and a negative net margin of 41.11%. The company had revenue of $22.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.53%. Angel Oak Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -141.73%.

In other Angel Oak Mortgage news, Director W D. Minami purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $60,236.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Morgan bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $65,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,211 shares in the company, valued at $134,660.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the third quarter worth $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

