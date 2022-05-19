Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Antares Pharma, Inc. develops, commercializes and markets novel delivery solutions, including needle-free and mini-needle injector systems, gel technologies and transdermal products, which improve both the efficiency of drug therapies and the quality of life for patients. The Company currently distributes its needle-free injector systems for the delivery of insulin and growth hormone in over 20 countries and an estradiol transdermal patch for hormone replacement therapy. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Antares Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Antares Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.60 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.60 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.76.

Shares of Antares Pharma stock opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. Antares Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $953.34 million, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,238 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,567 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,229 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

