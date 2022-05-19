Antofagasta’s (ANTO) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,300 ($16.03) price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ANTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($16.03) to GBX 1,500 ($18.49) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,645 ($20.28) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($19.11) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,453.89 ($17.92).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,409 ($17.37) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,198.50 ($14.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,799.50 ($22.18). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,588.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,461.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.26%. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

Antofagasta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.